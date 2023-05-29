The Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals will meet on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Jeimer Candelario among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 38 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 226 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.2 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.427 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Trevor Williams (2-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Williams will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Weathers 5/25/2023 Padres L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals W 12-10 Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Josiah Gray Brady Singer 5/28/2023 Royals L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Daniel Lynch 5/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies - Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies - Home MacKenzie Gore - 6/4/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.