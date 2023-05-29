Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Dodgers on May 29, 2023
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Freddie Freeman, Lane Thomas and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 9:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 58 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .287/.344/.465 so far this season.
- Thomas will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 51 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .262/.324/.451 on the year.
- Candelario heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Royals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Padres
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 73 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .340/.415/.577 so far this season.
- Freeman has recorded at least one hit in 17 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .439 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 48 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .244/.353/.492 on the season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rays
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Braves
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.