Corey Dickerson -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .333.

Dickerson will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last outings.

Dickerson has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

Dickerson has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings