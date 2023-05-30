The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is batting .261 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Candelario is batting .238 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Candelario has picked up a hit in 32 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
  • He has gone deep in six games this season (11.8%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Candelario has an RBI in 14 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
  • He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .183
.311 OBP .211
.426 SLG .296
8 XBH 4
2 HR 2
6 RBI 8
17/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 23
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).
  • The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gonsolin (2-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 1.82 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.82, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .152 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.