Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .229 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- In 55.6% of his 45 games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in 16 games this season (35.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.82, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .152 against him.
