Luis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .268 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Garcia has gotten a hit in 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (31.9%).
  • He has homered in three games this season (6.4%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (31.9%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.6%).
  • He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.230 AVG .300
.273 OBP .348
.393 SLG .400
5 XBH 4
2 HR 1
8 RBI 8
5/4 K/BB 7/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 22
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.82, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .152 against him.
