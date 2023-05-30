Tuesday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22) against the Washington Nationals (23-31) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on May 30.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.32 ERA).

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (three of those games had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Nationals have been victorious in 20, or 40.8%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has played as an underdog of +250 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 28.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (227 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule