Lane Thomas and Freddie Freeman take the field when the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 25th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 227 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.422 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed four innings while giving up two earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Irvin has one start of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Padres L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals W 12-10 Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Josiah Gray Brady Singer 5/28/2023 Royals L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Daniel Lynch 5/29/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies - Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies - Home MacKenzie Gore - 6/4/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin -

