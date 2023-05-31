On Wednesday, Alex Call (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .203 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.0% of his games this season, Call has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 34.0% of his games this season (17 of 50), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 26 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings