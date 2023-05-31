On Wednesday, Corey Dickerson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .294 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Dickerson has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 12 games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

Dickerson has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings