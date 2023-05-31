Jeimer Candelario and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard on May 31 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .259.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 52 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.9% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has driven in a run in 14 games this season (26.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.4%).

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (40.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

