On Wednesday, Luis Garcia (.279 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .266 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks.

In 58.3% of his 48 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 16 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games.

In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .230 AVG .300 .273 OBP .348 .393 SLG .400 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 8 RBI 8 5/4 K/BB 7/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 23 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings