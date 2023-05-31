Nationals vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) and the Washington Nationals (23-32) facing off at Dodger Stadium (on May 31) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 victory for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard (1-4) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (4-5).
Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Nationals have gone 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (40%) in those contests.
- Washington has a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +200 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (230 total, 4.2 per game).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|@ Royals
|W 12-10
|Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
|May 27
|@ Royals
|W 4-2
|Josiah Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 28
|@ Royals
|L 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Daniel Lynch
|May 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller
|May 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Jake Irvin vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 31
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 2
|Phillies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Zack Wheeler
|June 3
|Phillies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Dylan Covey
|June 4
|Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|June 6
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jake Irvin vs TBA
|June 7
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Zach Davies
