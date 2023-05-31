Nationals vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Patrick Corbin will be on the hill for the Washington Nationals when they take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total is listed for this contest.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
|Dodgers
|-250
|+200
|9.5
|-115
|-105
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Nationals are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have won in 20, or 40%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Washington has a record of 1-4 when it's set as an underdog of +200 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 54 games with a total this season.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-17
|12-15
|12-13
|11-18
|15-19
|8-12
