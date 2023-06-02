Alex Call -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .201 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

Call has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%), including multiple hits nine times (17.6%).

He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 51), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Call has had at least one RBI in 25.5% of his games this year (13 of 51), with two or more RBI five times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 27 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings