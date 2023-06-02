Alex Call -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .201 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
  • Call has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%), including multiple hits nine times (17.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 51), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Call has had at least one RBI in 25.5% of his games this year (13 of 51), with two or more RBI five times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.204 AVG .250
.254 OBP .381
.296 SLG .368
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
9 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 16/13
1 SB 1
Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wheeler (4-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.60), 28th in WHIP (1.138), and 13th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
