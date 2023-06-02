C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .236 with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.
- In 60.8% of his games this season (31 of 51), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has driven home a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 18 games this year (35.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.60), 28th in WHIP (1.138), and 13th in K/9 (10.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.