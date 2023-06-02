The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (batting .267 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .270.

Dickerson has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In five games this season (38.5%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

