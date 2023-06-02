Keibert Ruiz -- batting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .243 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
  • Ruiz has had a hit in 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (25.5%).
  • Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (12.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.3% of his games this year, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 14 games this season (29.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.246 AVG .262
.295 OBP .333
.333 SLG .400
3 XBH 5
1 HR 2
4 RBI 9
5/3 K/BB 6/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 24
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Wheeler (4-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.60), 28th in WHIP (1.138), and 13th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
