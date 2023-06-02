Keibert Ruiz -- batting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .243 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Ruiz has had a hit in 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (25.5%).

Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (12.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.3% of his games this year, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 games this season (29.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 24 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

