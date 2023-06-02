Friday's contest between the Washington Nationals (24-32) and the Philadelphia Phillies (25-31) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-2, with the Nationals taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 2.

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler (4-4, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5, 2.77 ERA).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 4, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Nationals have gone 2-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (four of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have come away with 21 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 9-11 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (240 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Nationals Schedule