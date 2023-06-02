Bryson Stott and Lane Thomas will be among the stars on display when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +155 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -190 +155 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Nationals' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those contests).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (41.2%) in those games.

Washington has entered 20 games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 9-11 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 25 of its 55 chances.

The Nationals are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-17 13-15 13-13 11-18 16-19 8-12

