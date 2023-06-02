Nationals vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Bryson Stott and Lane Thomas will be among the stars on display when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
Bookmakers list the Phillies as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +155 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.
Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-190
|+155
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those contests).
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (41.2%) in those games.
- Washington has entered 20 games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 9-11 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Washington's games have gone over the total in 25 of its 55 chances.
- The Nationals are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-17
|13-15
|13-13
|11-18
|16-19
|8-12
