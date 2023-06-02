In the series opener on Friday, June 2, Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies (25-31) as they square off against the Washington Nationals (24-32), who will answer with Josiah Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Phillies (-185). The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (4-4, 3.60 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 2.77 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 16 out of the 32 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Phillies have a record of 5-4 (55.6%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Phillies did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (41.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Alex Call 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 4th

