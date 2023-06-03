C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks while batting .236.
- Abrams has had a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits nine times (17.3%).
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 19 games this season (36.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Strahm (4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the left-hander tossed two innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
