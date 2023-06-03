The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (hitting .276 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .275.

This season, Dickerson has totaled at least one hit in nine of 14 games (64.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 14 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this season (42.9%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

