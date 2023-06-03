Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (hitting .276 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .275.
- This season, Dickerson has totaled at least one hit in nine of 14 games (64.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 14 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this season (42.9%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Strahm (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw two innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to his opponents.
