On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Phillies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario leads Washington in total hits (56) this season while batting .269 with 26 extra-base hits.
  • Candelario has gotten a hit in 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (29.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (13.0%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16 games this season (29.6%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 23 of 54 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .183
.311 OBP .211
.426 SLG .296
8 XBH 4
2 HR 2
6 RBI 8
17/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 25
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%)
11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the lefty threw two innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put together a 3.20 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .213 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.