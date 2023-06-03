On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Phillies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington in total hits (56) this season while batting .269 with 26 extra-base hits.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (29.6%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (13.0%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this season (29.6%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 of 54 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 25 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings