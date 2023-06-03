Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Phillies.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington in total hits (56) this season while batting .269 with 26 extra-base hits.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (29.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (13.0%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this season (29.6%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 54 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the lefty threw two innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 3.20 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .213 to his opponents.
