MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, June 3
Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Saturday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Angels' Patrick Sandoval taking on the Astros' Cristian Javier.
Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for June 3.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Trevor Kelley (0-1) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock (2-2) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|TB: Kelley
|BOS: Whitlock
|8 (11 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21 IP)
|4.91
|ERA
|5.14
|4.9
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Rays at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -120
- TB Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-2) to the mound as they face the White Sox, who will look to Dylan Cease (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|DET: Lorenzen
|CHW: Cease
|8 (46.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (62.2 IP)
|3.50
|ERA
|4.88
|6.8
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Tigers at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -165
- DET Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will counter with Luis Ortiz (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|STL: Montgomery
|PIT: Ortiz
|11 (60.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (20.2 IP)
|4.48
|ERA
|4.35
|8.2
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Pirates
- STL Odds to Win: -145
- PIT Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Pirates
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Matt Strahm (4-3) to the hill as they take on the Nationals, who will give the start to MacKenzie Gore (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|PHI: Strahm
|WSH: Gore
|15 (39.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (58 IP)
|3.20
|ERA
|3.57
|11.9
|K/9
|11.5
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Nationals
- PHI Odds to Win: -120
- WSH Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will face the Rangers, who will look to Andrew Heaney (4-3) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|SEA: TBD
|TEX: Heaney
|-
|Games/IP
|10 (55 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.76
|-
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -155
- SEA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Rangers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (5-4) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will look to Tylor Megill (5-3) when the teams play Saturday.
|TOR: Berrios
|NYM: Megill
|11 (65.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (54 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|4.67
|8.5
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Mets
- TOR Odds to Win: -115
- NYM Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Mets
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Sandoval (3-4) to the hill as they take on the Astros, who will give the start to Javier (6-1) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|HOU: Javier
|10 (55.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (63.2 IP)
|3.42
|ERA
|2.97
|5.9
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Angels at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -185
- LAA Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Astros
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (2-3) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will give the start to Graham Ashcraft (3-3) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|MIL: Rea
|CIN: Ashcraft
|9 (42.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (58.1 IP)
|4.89
|ERA
|5.55
|7.4
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Reds
- MIL Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Reds
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (4-4) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch (0-0) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|COL: Gomber
|KC: Lynch
|11 (54 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (5.1 IP)
|7.00
|ERA
|3.38
|5.7
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -145
- COL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Royals
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (0-4) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will give the start to Eury Perez (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|OAK: Medina
|MIA: Pérez
|5 (27.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (19 IP)
|6.83
|ERA
|2.84
|7.8
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -210
- OAK Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Marlins
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (0-0) to the hill as they play the Red Sox Saturday.
|TB: Glasnow
|BOS: TBD
|1 (4.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|6.23
|ERA
|-
|16.6
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Rays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (2-2) to the bump as they play the Twins, who will look to Sonny Gray (4-0) when the teams play on Saturday.
|CLE: Allen
|MIN: Gray
|7 (39.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (60.1 IP)
|2.72
|ERA
|1.94
|9.8
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -140
- CLE Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Twins
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (6-0) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Michael Grove (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|NYY: Cole
|LAD: Grove
|12 (73.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (16 IP)
|2.93
|ERA
|8.44
|9.7
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Dodgers
- NYY Odds to Win: -125
- LAD Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Dodgers
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-1) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Alex Cobb (4-2) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|BAL: Bradish
|SF: Cobb
|9 (44 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (62 IP)
|3.89
|ERA
|3.05
|7.4
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -135
- BAL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Giants
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (5-2) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Ryne Nelson (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|ATL: Strider
|ARI: Nelson
|11 (63.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (57 IP)
|3.11
|ERA
|5.37
|15.0
|K/9
|5.8
Vegas Odds for Braves at Diamondbacks
- ATL Odds to Win: -210
- ARI Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (5-2) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will look to Yu Darvish (3-4) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|CHC: Smyly
|SD: Darvish
|11 (60 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (56.2 IP)
|3.45
|ERA
|4.61
|7.9
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -175
- CHC Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Padres
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
