At St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (0-6) will try to end a six-game losing skid when visiting the Washington Mystics (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Lynx matchup.

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-9) 162.5 -450 +360 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-9.5) 162.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-9.5) 162.5 -450 +310 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-9.5) 162.5 -500 +350 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Lynx have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • Mystics games have not hit the over yet this season.
  • So far this year, two of the Lynx games have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

