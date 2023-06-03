On Saturday, June 3 at 4:05 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies (25-32) visit the Washington Nationals (25-32) at Nationals Park. Matt Strahm will get the call for the Phillies, while MacKenzie Gore will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Phillies are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (-105). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Strahm - PHI (4-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-3, 3.57 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 16, or 48.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Phillies have a 16-17 record (winning 48.5% of their games).

Philadelphia has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 21 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

