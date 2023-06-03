You can see player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Jeimer Candelario and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Candelario Stats

Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 18 walks and 28 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .269/.339/.471 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 3 4 0 at Dodgers May. 31 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 1 at Dodgers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has collected 62 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .283/.342/.452 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 69 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 16 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .311/.354/.500 slash line so far this season.

Castellanos will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 2 4-for-5 2 2 5 11 1 at Mets Jun. 1 3-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has recorded 66 hits with 10 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .288/.325/.397 on the year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

