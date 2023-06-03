After the third round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Wyndham Clark is in fourth place at -5.

Wyndham Clark Insights

Clark has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Clark has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Clark has won one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Clark finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 26 -7 272 1 25 2 7 $6.6M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Clark's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 25th.

Clark made the cut in two of his past four entries in this event.

Clark last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 12th.

At 7,571 yards, Muirfield Village GC is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,301 yards.

The average course Clark has played in the past year has been 238 yards shorter than the 7,571 yards Muirfield Village GC will be at for this event.

Clark's Last Time Out

Clark was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 50th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the PGA Championship, which landed him in the 37th percentile among all competitors.

On the four par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Clark shot better than just 14% of the field (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Clark carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Clark recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.8).

Clark's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (4.5).

At that last outing, Clark's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Clark finished the PGA Championship without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Clark carded the same amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the tournament average.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Clark Odds to Win: +1200

All statistics in this article reflect Clark's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

