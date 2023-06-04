After batting .367 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI in his past 10 games, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Ranger Suarez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .304 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Vargas has had a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (23.5%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .125 AVG .375 .125 OBP .412 .125 SLG .563 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 5 1/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 10 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings