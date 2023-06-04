On Sunday, Lane Thomas (batting .209 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .278 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 75.4% of his 57 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 57), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven home a run in 19 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 29 of 57 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 27 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (85.2%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 15 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings