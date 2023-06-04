Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Lane Thomas (batting .209 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .278 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 75.4% of his 57 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 57), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven home a run in 19 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 29 of 57 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (85.2%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|15 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (51.9%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (0-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.13 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.13, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
