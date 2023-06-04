Nationals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 4
Sunday's contest between the Washington Nationals (25-33) and Philadelphia Phillies (26-32) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on June 4.
The Phillies will look to Ranger Suarez (0-2) against the Nationals and Trevor Williams (2-3).
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Nationals Player Props
|Phillies vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 games (four of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).
- The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has been victorious 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (250 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Nationals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller
|May 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Jake Irvin vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 31
|@ Dodgers
|W 10-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 2
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Josiah Gray vs Zack Wheeler
|June 3
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Matt Strahm
|June 4
|Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|June 6
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 7
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Zach Davies
|June 8
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
|June 9
|@ Braves
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Spencer Strider
|June 10
|@ Braves
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Mike Soroka
