Lane Thomas and Trea Turner will take the field when the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Sunday at Nationals Park.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Nationals have +135 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -160 +135 9 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Nationals are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has entered 30 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 12-18 in those contests.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 26 of its 57 chances.

The Nationals are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-18 13-15 13-14 12-18 17-19 8-13

