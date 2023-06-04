How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park, at 1:35 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 45 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
- The Nationals rank fourth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.
- Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 250 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 407 as a team.
- Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.444 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (2-3) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up no earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Williams will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bobby Miller
|5/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/31/2023
|Dodgers
|W 10-6
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|6/3/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Matt Strahm
|6/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|6/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Zach Davies
|6/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|6/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Spencer Strider
|6/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Mike Soroka
