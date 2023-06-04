On Sunday, June 4 at 1:35 PM ET, Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (26-32) visit Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals (25-33) in the series rubber match at Nationals Park.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Nationals have +135 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez - PHI (0-2, 7.13 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (2-3, 3.93 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+135) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Jeimer Candelario get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 16 (48.5%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Phillies have a record of 6-6 (50%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

In the last 10 games, the Phillies were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (42.3%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.