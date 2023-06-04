Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Phillies on June 4, 2023
Nicholas Castellanos and Jeimer Candelario are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals square off at Nationals Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:35 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Candelario Stats
- Candelario has collected 56 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .264/.333/.462 so far this season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|at Dodgers
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Thomas Stats
- Lane Thomas has 62 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .278/.336/.444 so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Jeimer Candelario, Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suárez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Suarez Stats
- The Phillies' Ranger Suarez (0-2) will make his fifth start of the season.
- Suarez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Suarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|May. 30
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 24
|5.0
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 19
|2.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at Rockies
|May. 13
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|4
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Trevor Williams' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has 70 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 16 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .310/.352/.496 on the year.
- Castellanos hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 2
|4-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|11
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 1
|3-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Stott Stats
- Bryson Stott has 66 hits with 10 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .288/.325/.397 so far this year.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Bryson Stott or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.