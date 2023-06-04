Nicholas Castellanos and Jeimer Candelario are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals square off at Nationals Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:35 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Candelario Stats

Candelario has collected 56 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .264/.333/.462 so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 3 4 0 at Dodgers May. 31 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 1 at Dodgers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has 62 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .278/.336/.444 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Jeimer Candelario, Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Suarez Stats

The Phillies' Ranger Suarez (0-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

Suarez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets May. 30 6.2 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 5.0 5 5 5 5 1 vs. Cubs May. 19 2.0 5 4 4 4 3 at Rockies May. 13 4.0 7 3 3 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Trevor Williams' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 70 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 16 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .310/.352/.496 on the year.

Castellanos hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 2 4-for-5 2 2 5 11 1 at Mets Jun. 1 3-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 66 hits with 10 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .288/.325/.397 so far this year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Bryson Stott or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.