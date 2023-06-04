The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are playing in the NBA Finals, with Game 2 coming up.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets score six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Miami has a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have fared better in home games this year, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game away from home.

Defensively Denver has played better at home this year, ceding 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in away games.

In home games, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (36.7%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are averaging more points at home (111.4 per game) than away (107.5). But they are also conceding more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries