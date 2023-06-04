Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 4 against the Royals) he went 0-for-3.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .294.
- In six of 10 games this year (60.0%), Adams has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (30.0%), Adams has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.250
|AVG
|.182
|.250
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.455
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.13, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
