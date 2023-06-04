Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Phillies.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .271 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In 17 of 30 games this season (56.7%) Garrett has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 30 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (13.3%), Garrett has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.217
|AVG
|.333
|.280
|OBP
|.368
|.261
|SLG
|.472
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|7
|5/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (0-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.13, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
