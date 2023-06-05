The Vegas Golden Knights are set for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 1-0 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Golden Knights-Panthers matchup can be seen on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players