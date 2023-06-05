The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 1-0. Bookmakers list the Panthers as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +120 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-140).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Monday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-140)

Golden Knights (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.6)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 51-22-9 overall and 16-10-26 in overtime contests.

Vegas is 24-8-6 (54 points) in its 38 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times this season the Golden Knights ended a game with just one goal, they have a 1-10-2 record, good for four points.

Vegas has finished 4-11-6 in the 21 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 14 points).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 64 times, and are 59-3-2 in those games (to record 120 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 22-7-1 record (45 points).

In the 46 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 34-7-5 (73 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 48 games, going 26-18-4 to register 56 points.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 12-8-20 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 42-32-8.

Florida has earned 49 points (21-6-7) in its 34 games decided by one goal.

In 11 games this season when the Panthers finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-8-1).

When Florida has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned seven points (3-15-1 record).

The Panthers have earned 104 points in their 68 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 41 games and registered 54 points with a record of 25-12-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-25-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Panthers went 24-11-3 in those matchups (51 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

