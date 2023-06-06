The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .472 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .238 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in six games this season (12.2%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.8% of his games this season, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 49 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings