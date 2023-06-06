Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.209 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .278 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.
- In 75.9% of his games this season (44 of 58), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 13.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 19 games this year (32.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in five games.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|21 (67.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (85.2%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|15 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (51.9%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (3-1 with a 3.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.73, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
