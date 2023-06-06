The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .489 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .267.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this year (31 of 52), with at least two hits 17 times (32.7%).

In 9.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.6% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .230 AVG .300 .273 OBP .348 .393 SLG .400 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 8 RBI 8 5/4 K/BB 7/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

