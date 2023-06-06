Tuesday's game between the Washington Nationals (25-34) and Arizona Diamondbacks (35-25) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on June 6.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Tommy Henry (3-1, 3.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (1-3, 5.67 ERA).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals are 2-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (four of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 41.5%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 17-23 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (253 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule