Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Nationals have +125 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -155 +125 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 22 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington is 16-22 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 27 of its 58 games with a total this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 5-4-0 in nine games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-19 13-15 13-15 12-18 17-19 8-14

