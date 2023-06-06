Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 46 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with 253 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.460 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Jake Irvin (1-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In six starts this season, Irvin has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers W 10-6 Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Matt Strahm 6/4/2023 Phillies L 11-3 Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 6/9/2023 Braves - Away MacKenzie Gore Mike Soroka 6/10/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Mike Soroka 6/11/2023 Braves - Away Jake Irvin Bryce Elder

