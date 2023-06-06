On Tuesday, June 6 at 7:05 PM ET, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-25) visit Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals (25-34) in the series opener at Nationals Park.

The favored Diamondbacks have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The total is 10 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Tommy Henry - ARI (3-1, 3.73 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (1-3, 5.67 ERA)

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 26 times and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Diamondbacks have a 5-1 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Nationals have come away with 22 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 17 of 40 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

