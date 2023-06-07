The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .232 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 33 of 54 games this season (61.1%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (29.6%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored in 19 of 54 games (35.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2 Home Away 29 GP 25 18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings