Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Lane Thomas (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 65 hits, which is best among Washington hitters this season, while batting .281 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- In 45 of 59 games this season (76.3%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).
- He has homered in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 20 games this year (33.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.2%.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|22 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (85.2%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|16 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (51.9%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|12 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.37 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
